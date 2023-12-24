EIB Peovides Assistance To Azerbaijan Within Middle Corridor's Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Investment Bank (EIB) is currently providing
technical assistance to Azerbaijan in a project, supporting the
development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
(TITR), an EIB spokesperson said, Azernews reports.
In particular, according to the source, EIB Global, the bank's
branch responsible for operations outside the EU, is currently
providing advisory support for safety improvements at
level-crossings along the Baku - Boyuk Kesik Railway Corridor –
which is an important link in the Middle Corridor.
"This advisory support will assist Azerbaijan Railways in the
analysis, prioritization of interventions, and the scoping of
design studies. The EIB provides this support under the Facility
for Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC) which
offers Eastern partnership countries free advisory support and
technical assistance to improve transport connections," the source
explained.
The spokesperson noted that EIB Global stands ready to consider
financing projects, both in the public and private sector that are
in line with the cooperation priorities between the EU and
Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, the EIB has been collaborating with Azerbaijan since
2014. Operating within the guidelines of the European Neighbourhood
Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP), and other bilateral
agreements within the EU, the bank has invested over 96 million
euros in the country. In partnership with a local bank, the EIB has
granted funding totaling 25 million euros to support over 120
enterprises.
