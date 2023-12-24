Azerbaijani Ngos Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev On His Birthday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Non-Governmental Organizations congratulate President
Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
"Dear Mr. President! Victorious Commander-in-Chief!
We - the representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society - appeal
to you as a national leader. You have gained the love of the entire
nation, the Azerbaijanis of the world, and have risen to national
leadership, fully achieving the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and creating the most
powerful state of Azerbaijan in history. You raised the Azerbaijani
flag in Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly!
Since 2003, the people of Azerbaijan have chosen only you in all
presidential elections and have entrusted their future only to you.
You have fulfilled all your promises.
You are born for the civil society as a person who brought the
people of Azerbaijan to their greatest dreams and national ideal.
Your calls and opinions regarding the activities of NGOs increase
public trust in Azerbaijani NGOs and encourage the active
participation of civil society in decision-making processes.
Encouraged by your support, we approach the issues more
decisively, we do not hesitate to demonstrate perseverance in the
implementation of initiatives for the development of society. The
free and liberating environment you create is a great contribution
to civil society.
We take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to you
for your selfless activity on this significant day.
We are surrounded by the most diverse categories of people every
day. On behalf of the non-governmental organizations operating in
Azerbaijan, we declare that the continuation of the great victories
of Azerbaijan under your leadership is the common desire of every
Azerbaijani. We are proud of you - the victorious leader of the
victorious people! Happy Birthday!"
