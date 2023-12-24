Putin Sends Signals About Alleged Interest In Ceasefire To Discourage Western Military Assistance To Ukraine ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Institute for the Study of War has analyzed The New York Times article that Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been sending signals through backchannels since September 2023 about his readiness for a ceasefire that would "freeze" the Russian-Ukrainian war along the current frontlines.

This is said in a repor by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to Ukrinform.

“The timing of Putin's reported interest in a ceasefire is more consistent with Russia's ongoing efforts to delay and discourage further Western military assistance to Ukraine, than with a serious interest in ending the war other than with a full Russian victory,” ISW analysts said.

It is noted that ISW observed similar Kremlin efforts to mislead Western policymakers into pressuring Ukraine to negotiate with Russia in winter 2022-2023.

This is made to redirect Western focus onto hypothetical negotiations rather than ensuring that Ukraine has sufficient materiel before its spring-summer counteroffensive, analysts said.

They suggest that the the Kremlin is likely using backchannels to achieve a similar effect amidst Western debates for further military aid to Ukraine.

The New York Times suggested several possible motivations Putin may have for his reported interest in a ceasefire: the upcoming March 2024 Russian presidential election, a desire to“keep his options open” regarding the war's resolution and take advantage of perceived waning Western support for Ukraine, and the“distraction” of the Israel-Hamas war.

“All these motivations reflect temporary reasons why Putin might pursue a temporary ceasefire that would benefit Russia by allowing Russia the time to prepare for renewed aggression against Ukraine,” ISW assessed.

ISW experts stress that neither the NYT nor its sources offered any reason to believe Putin's backchannel communications would be more reflective of his goals than his public speeches.

ISW also underscored that Putin has recently reiterated that his maximalist objectives in Ukraine -“denazification,”“demilitarization,” and the imposition of a“neutral status” on Ukraine - remain unchanged.

“Putin and senior Kremlin officials have increasingly expressed expansionist rhetoric indicating that Putin's objectives do not preclude further Russian territorial conquests in Ukraine,” the report says.



As earlier reported, The New York Times - citing former and current senior Russian, US, and international officials - reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using back channels and intermediaries to signal his interest in a ceasefire, despite Putin's recent public statements to the contrary.