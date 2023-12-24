HCST Engages In Partnership Program For Research, Innovation In Mediterranean Area

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- The Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) convened in a recent board meeting in Barcelona, Spain, to deliberate on the outcomes of PRIMA's (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) 2023 research cycle.The agenda encompassed the forthcoming action plan, budget allocations from member nations, and the extension of the program's international cooperation agreement until 2027.As per an official statement released by the HCST on Sunday, the meeting culminated in the endorsement of three Jordanian research initiatives focusing on agricultural systems, food, and their intersections. These projects secured a total funding of one million euros for the 2023 research cycle within the PRIMA framework.HCST Secretary-General, Mashhur Al-Rifai, underlined Jordan's dedication to amplifying the involvement of its researchers within the program. He emphasized the council's commitment, allocating approximately 400,000 euros per research cycle to support their research endeavors.Al-Rifai further accentuated the diverse spectrum of support extended by the council to aspiring researchers keen on engaging with the PRIMA initiative. This support is forged through collaborations with both public and private universities, scientific research hubs, and the Scientific Research Support Fund affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.PRIMA stands as an internationally acclaimed program fostering collaborative scientific research initiatives across member countries from the northern and southern Mediterranean Basin, operating in partnership with the European Union.