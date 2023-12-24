(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) John Terry Celebrates Football's Future and Acknowledges Manchester City's Strength During Saudi Arabia Visit

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt address during his first visit to Saudi Arabia, football legend John Terry shared his excitement and optimism for the future of football and the ongoing FIFA tournament. "It's good to be back in the heart of football. Although Chelsea isn't here this moment, the spirit and thrill of the competition remain high," Terry commented, reflecting on his extensive history with the game.While attending a football event, Terry expressed his awe of the Saudi stadium and the vibrant local culture. "My first experience in Saudi and the stadium last night was a fantastic venue. It's been a wonderful experience," he stated, promising a return trip with his family to further explore the beautiful landscapes and welcoming people of Saudi Arabia.Terry didn't shy away from making his predictions about the current football scene, notably the performance of Manchester City in the Premier League. "Despite a slower start this season, they're a formidable team with one of the world's best managers. I'm pretty sure they're going to win the final," he affirmed, citing the team's strength and depth.Most poignantly, Terry spoke on the evolution of football facilities and support, especially for young girls in the sport. Reflecting on the challenges his daughter faced starting out in football, he praised the advancements in providing quality facilities and fostering passion for the game in the UK. "To see so many young girls playing at a really good level so early in their careers is great to see," Terry noted, highlighting the shared pitches for boys and girls as a significant achievement.Terry's visit not only underscores his ongoing commitment to the sport but also his belief in its power to unite and inspire. As he continues to engage with football communities around the world, his insights and support remain vital to the sport's growth and the nurturing of its future stars.

