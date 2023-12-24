TV Actors Amar Upadhyay, Anchal Sahu Share Their Christmas Memories

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) With Christmas and holiday season around the corner, television actors Amar Upadhyay, Anchal Sahu and Aastha Sharma spoke about how they celebrate and what it means to them.

Aastha Sharma, who essays the role of Neerja in 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' said:“When Christmas comes around, I always take a trip down memory lane and remember the beautiful moments I've had celebrating this special holiday. I think about the fun times with my friends during vacations, decorating trees, organising lovely brunches, relishing delicious plum cakes, and dancing to festive music.”

“I truly miss the snowy winters back in my hometown in Himachal Pradesh. This year, even though I won't have the snowy landscape, I'm excited to visit St. Andrews Church and soak in the Christmas spirit here. To everyone out there, I wish you all a Merry Christmas filled with love and joy!”

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who portrays the role of Ganga Prasad in 'Doree', shared:“This holiday season brings so much joy and magic in the cozy winter. The love that viewers have showered on Doree makes this festive season even better. I'm excited about hosting lunch for all my co-actors to celebrate the show's success.”

“Usually, I love going out, meeting loved ones, and enjoying fun parties. But this year, I'm super excited about spending extra special time with my family. I'm looking forward to baking delicious treats with my daughter. Here's to a Christmas filled with love, warmth, and the little things that make this time of year truly wonderful. Merry Christmas!”

Colors show 'Parineetii' actress Anchal Sahu, said:“Christmas is like pure magic to me. Every Christmas Eve, my friends and family gather, and we have this wonderful tradition of visiting Mount Mary's Church. During my school days, our principal used to give us sweets before the Christmas holidays, and those celebrations at school are some of my fondest memories.”

“I always make it a point to decorate my home and play everyone's not-so-secret Santa. Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring love, laughter, and all the good things that make our hearts full.”

Alisha Parveen of 'Udaariyaan' said Christmas is special for her as she have many memories tied to it.

“I am from Delhi and I wait to watch the city get a glittery Christmas makeover. The festive spirit transforms the city with illuminated streets, people going to churches, and parties happening everywhere. I live near Connaught Place which has many beautiful churches. On Christmas, we seek God's blessings as a family.”

“It's delightful to watch Santas distributing chocolates and gifts to excited children. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

--IANS

dc/kvd