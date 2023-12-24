Study shows conducting own research causes ‘misinformation’

(MENAFN) A new study published in the journal Nature challenges the conventional wisdom that advocating for more online research improves news consumers' ability to discern factual information. The research, based on data from five experiments conducted between 2019 and 2021, suggests that using search engines to verify the truthfulness of news stories may actually increase the likelihood of believing false or misleading articles.



The study, involving around 3,000 participants in one experiment, found that individuals who were encouraged to conduct online searches were 19% more likely to believe in false or misleading information compared to those who relied solely on reputable sources. Joshua Tucker, one of the study's authors, emphasized the consistency of this effect across multiple experiments, challenging prevailing assumptions about the benefits of encouraging users to seek additional information online.



The phenomenon is attributed to the creation of "data voids," wherein online searches unintentionally lead individuals to informational spaces populated by corroborating evidence from low-quality sources. Tucker explained that the study raises questions about the efficacy of media and digital literacy programs that traditionally advocate for more research before believing a news story. The authors suggest a reevaluation of such programs, emphasizing the importance of media literacy, increased funding for fact-checking initiatives, and a call for search engines to invest in solutions to address the highlighted problems.



As the study challenges established practices, it prompts a broader conversation about the complexities of combating misinformation and the need for a nuanced approach to digital literacy in an era dominated by online information consumption.



