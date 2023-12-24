WHO says fatal combination destroying Gaza

(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a dire warning on Thursday, stating that nearly everyone in Gaza is experiencing "crisis levels" of hunger, with rates of disease among children reaching alarming heights. According to the WHO, approximately 93 percent of Gaza's 2.28 million residents are facing "crisis" or worse levels of hunger, with 17 percent categorized under "catastrophic" food insecurity, indicating an imminent risk of starvation and death.



The WHO highlighted a joint report compiled by the United Nation and other international bodies, predicting famine conditions in Gaza by the end of February if Israel's military operation and blockade persist. The organization expressed deep concern about the humanitarian situation, with staff members reporting that every person they spoke to in Gaza, including those in hospitals and emergency wards, expressed hunger and a need for food.



Humanitarian organizations working in the Palestinian enclave, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), have also recorded similar distressing conditions. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described Gaza as "not really a habitable place anymore" in a recent statement.



The WHO emphasized that malnutrition and the destruction of infrastructure have led to a surge in disease. Since mid-October, over 100,000 cases of diarrhea and 150,000 cases of upper respiratory infections have been recorded. Particularly concerning is the fact that cases of diarrhea among children under five years old are now 25 times more common than before the conflict began.



As the humanitarian crisis intensifies in Gaza, both Hamas and Israel have pledged to continue fighting, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the already vulnerable population. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with urgent calls for immediate intervention to address the escalating crisis in the region.





