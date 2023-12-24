Milei: demonstrators infected with ‘Stockholm syndrome’

(MENAFN) Argentinian President Javier Milei has stirred controversy by suggesting that protesters demonstrating against his radical economic reforms are suffering from "Stockholm syndrome."



Thousands gathered outside the Congress in Buenos Aires to voice their opposition to Milei's emergency decrees, which include abolishing 11 government ministries and implementing sweeping deregulation measures aimed at revitalizing the country's struggling economy, burdened by hyperinflation and debt.



In an interview with Radio Rivadavia, Milei defended the emergency measures as being "for the people" and promoting a pro-market agenda rather than favoring corporations. When questioned about the demonstrators who expressed their discontent by banging pots and pans outside the Palace of Congress, Milei asserted, "It may be that there are people who suffer from Stockholm syndrome," implying that they nostalgically embrace a system that has led them into poverty.



The term 'Stockholm syndrome' originated from a 1973 hostage situation in the Swedish capital, where captives developed sympathy for their captors. Milei's use of the term suggests a belief that the protesters are irrationally supportive of a previous economic model that, in his view, impoverished them.



Javier Milei, a libertarian populist, campaigned on a platform of radical reforms and won the presidential runoff in November with an 11-point margin over former Economy Minister Sergio Massa. Since assuming office in early December, Milei has swiftly moved to dismantle nearly a dozen government ministries, including Transportation, Women, Labor, Environment, Social Development, Education, and Tourism.



The emergency decrees announced by Milei on Wednesday are described as a stabilization package aimed at addressing inflation and improving the macroeconomic situation. Despite acknowledging that certain aspects of the reforms might be "not pleasant," Milei remains steadfast in his commitment to implementing the measures for the greater economic well-being of the country. The article explores the implications of Milei's controversial remarks, the response from protesters, and the ongoing challenges associated with the ambitious economic reforms in Argentina.



MENAFN24122023000045015687ID1107652563