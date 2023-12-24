British priests riot against Vatican due to gay marriage blessings

(MENAFN) In response to the recent landmark ruling by Pope Francis allowing priests to issue blessings to same-sex couples under specific conditions, a group of British priests has released an open letter reaffirming the "unchangeable" teachings of the Catholic Church. The Vatican's doctrinal office issued a document on Monday, stating that Roman Catholic priests could choose to provide blessings to same-sex couples on a "case-by-case basis," emphasizing that this process does not supersede the sacrament of heterosexual marriage and cannot occur during regular church rituals or liturgy.



The letter, signed by around 500 priests from the UK's Confraternity of Catholic Clergy and released on Thursday, seeks to address what it describes as "widespread confusion" following the Vatican's decree. The priests express their commitment to upholding the traditional values of the Church, emphasizing that these values remain "unchanged and unchangeable."



While acknowledging the Vatican's perspective that such blessings reflect God's welcoming of all individuals, the British priests argue that providing blessings to same-sex couples would be perceived as a form of approval. The letter contends that there is no situation in which such blessings could be adequately distinguished from some level of approval, deeming them "pastorally and practically inadmissible."



The article explores the concerns raised by the British priests, delving into the evolving dynamics within the Catholic Church regarding LGBTQ+ issues. It examines the impact of the Vatican's decision on the global Catholic community and the ongoing dialogue between traditional teachings and the calls for more inclusive practices within the Church.





MENAFN24122023000045015687ID1107652562