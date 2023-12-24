Netanyahu says surrender or die

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified his stance on the conflict with Hamas, declaring an unwavering commitment to continue the war until the complete elimination of the Palestinian group and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat. The prime minister's resolute comments come in the wake of reported rejection by Hamas of an offer for a week-long "humanitarian pause" in exchange for the release of Israeli captives.

In a video message posted on social media by his spokesman Ofir Gendelman, Netanyahu conveyed a straightforward message to Hamas: "Surrender or die." He emphasized that Israel would persist in its military operations until all goals were achieved, including the eradication of Hamas and the release of hostages. Netanyahu declared, "All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking."



The prime minister's statement, recorded in Hebrew with English subtitles, appears to have been made after talks on a potential ceasefire reportedly collapsed. According to anonymous sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, Israel proposed a one-week halt to military operations, offering the release of hostages and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza in return. However, Hamas rejected the offer, insisting on a cessation of the offensive against Gaza as a precondition for any negotiations.



Netanyahu expressed determination that Israel would not halt its efforts until the complete elimination of Hamas, asserting that those who believe otherwise are "detached from reality."



The uncompromising tone underscores the heightened tensions in the region as the conflict continues to escalate. The article delves into the latest developments, examining the implications of Netanyahu's ultimatum and the challenges ahead in achieving a resolution to the longstanding Israel-Hamas conflict.



