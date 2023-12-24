Kiran Khoje: Working With Saurabh Shukla In 'Dry Day' Is Like Going To Acting School

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Kiran Khoje, known for her work in movies like 'Talvar', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Super 30', has now made her OTT debut with 'Dry Day', and shared her experience on working with actor-director Saurabh Shukla.

The comedy drama starring Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in the lead is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla.

Kiran feels working under the guidance of Saurabh is the best thing happened to her in her acting career.

“Working under writer-director Saurabh Shukla in 'Dry Day' is like going to acting school. He is brilliant on set, they way the world knows him is very happy go lucky and jolly person -- he is exactly the same on the set as well. The most rewarding factor for me was I always went to the set with a happy mood. That's a big thing for any actor,” said Kiran.

Opening up about her role, the actress said:”I am playing a character called Janki in the film who is a kind of a catalyst. We all stay in a fictitious village where all men have a problem with drinking. Janki is someone who is obviously very upset with this problem and, like others, my character believes men should get rid from the drinking habits.”

“Though I have been part of some great films before, I have a full fledged role in this film. Janki has a character arc in Dry Day which I love as an artist. Being a Maharashtrian, my Hindi is good but in Dry Day I had to speak language local to Madhya Pradesh so I took help from our associate director Anil Choudhury and the captain of our ship Saurabh Shukla,” she added.

The film is streaming on Prime Video.

