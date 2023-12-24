Desert Drive participants experience Ma Hawa’s pure water-from-air for the first time

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 22 December 2023:





Ma Hawa, an Emirati brand from Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC based in Abu Dhabi and a pioneer in providing sustainable hydration to people everywhere through pure water-from-air, took to the deserts during the Desert Drive organised by Khaleej Times in Ras Al Khaimah distributing water bottles among thrill seekers to promote sustainable lifestyle and highlight their off-the-grid solutions.

The Ma Hawa team drove through the dunes for around 10 hours, raising the Ma Hawa flag and distributing water to drivers. “Engaging with other participants made this activity not only enjoyable but also a fantastic opportunity for team building. Our innovative solutions suit off-the-grid camping and desert adventures. With portable AWG products such as Onboard and Mobile Box, one can make their trip sustainable as you don’t need to use plastic bottles and water sourced through complex and emission-heavy factory processes,” said Amro Asmael, Head of Marketing at Ma Hawa.

He added, "We provide an alternative and completely renewable water source for homes, commercial facilities, even towns, and participating in events such as Desert Drive further expands our community awareness initiative to reach customers who love the outdoors.”

Ma Hawa is the UAE's first premium drinking water brand to offer clean, renewable water extracted from the air using its cutting-edge technology. Launched in the UAE’s 'Year of Sustainability’, Ma Hawa aims to meet the world's need for access to clean, healthy and safe water from sustainable sources in an environmentally friendly production method and at an affordable cost for all.





