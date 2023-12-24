Dubai Municipality implements a mock exercise with its strategic partners

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, December 21, 2023

Dubai Municipality collaborated with a number of strategic authorities and partners to conduct a strategic mock emergency drill to raise awareness of the risks of disruptions in the sewage treatment system at the Warsan Wastewater Treatment Plant. This exercise seeks to ensure preparedness of task forces, the Dubai Municipality Emergency System, and supporting entities and partners for prompt and effective responses to potential disruptions or emergencies in the future.

Mohammed Rashid Al Dhanhani, Director of Corporate Risk and Business Continuity at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the strategic mock drill stands as a key priority within the Municipality's proactive plans. This initiative plays a vital role in facilitating an effective response to emergencies and strategic crises that could impact the health and safety of residents. The exercise is a component of substantial managerial procedures and plans designed to enhance the preparedness of teams. Its goal is to ensure business continuity for emergency services, operations, and various activities conducted by the Municipality.

Al Dhanhani said: “The teams from Dubai Municipality, along with supporting entities and partners, executed the mock exercise with exceptional efficiency, adhering to their designated plans, scenarios, roles, and responsibilities. Remarkably, they completed the exercise in record time, showcasing the preparedness and comprehensive response of all teams in handling emergencies.”



The scenario of the mock drill was prepared and implemented in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dubai Police General Headquarters, Directorate General of Civil Defense - Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), as well as Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Nakheel Sales Center, and several Dubai Municipality contractors.



The exercise incorporated a scenario simulating the failure of the terminal’s treatment water pumping station and the consequences of such an emergency breakdown. The evaluation included strengths and identified opportunities to improve emergency response plans, further bolstering the efficiency of task forces. Additionally, it aimed at enhancing coordination and communication with stakeholders and supporting partners.





MENAFN24122023003685011158ID1107652543