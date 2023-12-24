Survey shows only 17 percent of Germans willing to protect their nation

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the renowned German market and opinion research institute, Forsa, has shed light on the sentiments of German citizens when it comes to defending their country in the face of potential foreign aggression. The poll, commissioned by Stern newspaper, indicates a notable hesitancy among respondents, with a significant 40 percent expressing a steadfast refusal to take up arms under any circumstances.



The survey further reveals that only 17 percent of Germans surveyed would "definitely" be prepared to defend their nation, while an additional 19 percent stated they would "probably" do so in the event of an attack on Germany. Interestingly, the data highlights a generational divide, with older men, particularly those aged between 45 and 59, demonstrating a higher level of potential readiness, with 39 percent expressing willingness to join Germany's defense forces in case of a foreign invasion.



Overall, a substantial 61 percent of Germans revealed they were either "probably" or "totally" unwilling to take up arms against a potential aggressor. This mid-November survey underscores a noteworthy shift since May 2022, indicating that the number of individuals categorically denying any possibility of doing so has doubled. Additionally, the poll brings attention to the correlation between education levels and reluctance to participate in national defense efforts, with those possessing middle to higher education exhibiting greater hesitation.



The findings raise pertinent questions about the nation's military preparedness, especially considering the challenges faced by the German Armed Forces, or Bundeswehr. With approximately 180,000 personnel, the Bundeswehr has grappled with recruitment struggles since Germany suspended compulsory conscription in 2011. This move was part of a broader military reform, and the subsequent austerity plan has posed challenges in maintaining adequate troop levels.



Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen aimed to bolster the number of German troops to 203,000 by 2025, a target that has faced delays under the current Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who extended the deadline to 2031 while maintaining the same troop size goal. The survey's implications on national security and the ongoing efforts to address military recruitment challenges make it a critical subject for further exploration and discussion.



