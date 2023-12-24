(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 22 December 2023: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX:ESG), the global investment, engineering and construction services business and a subsidiary of International Holding Company(ADX:IHC), today announced through it’s subsiriary, the new arm launched in ESG in HR and Logistics “Centuray Human Resource & Logistics” the acquisition of majority stake in United International Group (UIG), the leading provider of qualified labour and comprehensive manpower solutions in the United Arab Emirates.

The acquisition is anticipated to enhance Group’s manpower portfolio, positioning Emirates Stallions Group as one of the leading manpower solutions companies. The strategic plan aims to deploy over 30,000 skilled professionals by the end of 2024, serving various sectors.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESG, commented, “By this aquisition, Emirates Stallions Group is poised to seize a prominent role in the swiftly expanding manpower market in the region. The manpower market has witnessed positive growth over the past three years. We are keen on capitalizing on this trend and exploring opportunities to expand our manpower services in some GCC countries.”

United International Group (UIG) is a leading provider of qualified labour and comprehensive manpower solutions over the past decade, the compnay reputation has reached prestigious levels in the industry. UIG has a proven track record of delivering tangible, precise and valuable results to our customers.





MENAFN24122023004056002392ID1107652537