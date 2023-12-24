OPSWAT Academy to Launch Onsite Trainings in 2024 Commencing in Dubai

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE December, 2023 – OPSWAT, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for critical environments, announced today that it will be launching OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp, a three-day instructor-led training program starting in April 2024.

The OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp is an extension of OPSWAT Academy, an interactive and comprehensive cybersecurity training platform designed to educate and certify cybersecurity professionals responsible for safeguarding critical environments. With over 50,000 certified professionals to date, OPSWAT Academy has consistently set the standard for excellence in CIP cybersecurity training.

The inaugural in-person trainings will be conducted globally, commencing in Dubai, followed in Romania, the U.S., Singapore, U.K. and Australia. This strategic global approach aims to provide accessibility to cybersecurity professionals worldwide, fostering a collaborative learning environment and further solidifying OPSWAT's commitment to enhancing CIP cybersecurity skills globally.

"The goal of OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp is to empower our customers and the cybersecurity community to unlock the full potential of OPSWAT products through immersive, lab-based training programs," stated Irfan Shakeel, Vice President of Training and Certification Services at OPSWAT. "By expanding our offerings to include live, instructor-led training, we are taking a significant step towards equipping cybersecurity professionals with the practical skills and knowledge required to safeguard critical infrastructure effectively."

OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp training will cover a comprehensive range of topics, including policy and product configurations, deployments and configurations, and customizations - ensuring participants gain a deep understanding of OPSWAT products and their applications in real-world scenarios. The curriculum is carefully designed to provide a hands-on experience, allowing attendees to enhance their expertise and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.





MENAFN24122023003749002651ID1107652534