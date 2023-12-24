Moro Hub Acknowledges The General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai’s Commitment to Sustainability with Green Certificate

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, December 22, 2023: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to The General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Green Certificate was presented to Sabah Al Shamsi, Director of Corporate Services at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub. The pioneering initiative acknowledged the efforts of the company for choosing Moro Hub's Green Data Centers for their IT workloads. In addition, the certificate affirms that The Executive Council of Dubai would be saving approximately 17,673.30 KgCO2e carbon emission from 02-Aug-2023 to 01-Aug-2024 through Moro Hub’s Green Data Centers. Moro Hub’s Green Data Center is certified as the largest solar-powered data center by the Guinness World Record and is home to cutting-edge and sustainable Smart Cities Command and Control Centre that enables government and enterprise clients to fast track the adoption of new-age digital technologies.

“The General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai has always been at the forefront of sustainability. The Green Certificate is a testament to Dubai’s commitment in choosing sustainable alternatives for their critical digital operations. This collaborative commitment to environmental responsibility paves the way for a future where technological advancements and ecological preservation will walk hand-in-hand, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub.

The Green Certificate serves as a noteworthy accolade, representing the concerted efforts of businesses in embracing eco-friendly practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with Moro Hub's unwavering commitment to minimizing carbon footprints and contributing to the United Arab Emirates' and United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Dubai has one of the world’s leading governments when it comes to providing sustainable services as well as building strategic plans for a greener future. The General Secretariat of the Executive Council is dedicated to supporting and enabling the innovative sustainability initiatives and programs. The Green Certificate granted to the General Secretariate today by Moro Hub recognizes our commitment to fostering a culture of sustainable practices as we forge a path towards a greener, digitally enabled future, where innovation and environmental responsibility are intertwined,” said Sabah Al Shamsi, Director of Corporate Services at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

As an integral part of Moro Hub's mission to foster a greener future, the Green Certificate underscores the significant role played by The Executive Council of Dubai in supporting renewable energy initiatives. By acknowledging the efforts of organizations that have chosen Moro Hub's Green Data Centers for their IT workloads, the initiative solidifies the collective commitment to environmental preservation and the advancement of sustainable practices within the digital landscape.





