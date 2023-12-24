Man Gets Life Term For Raping Toddler 5 Years Ago

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 24 (IANS) A special court in Lucknow has sentenced a person accused of raping a one-and-a-half-year-old to life and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The rape took place five years ago. The toddler's mother had filed a complaint against the accused. She alleged that the toddler had been crying and was taken out of the house by the accused, and later raped.

The accused was handed over to the police by locals.

However, it took five years for a verdict to be pronounced.

The special POCSO court in Lucknow also expressed displeasure over it. The judge spoke about initiating action against the police personnel involved in the investigation.

A Rs 50,000 fine was imposed on the accused, which would be given to the toddler's family.

