Colombian Striker Morelos Has No Plans To Leave Santos

(MENAFN- IANS) Bogota, Dec 24 (IANS) Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos said that he plans to remain at Santos next year despite the club's relegation to Brazil's Serie B.

Morelos, who is contracted to Santos until August 31, 2025, said he has no plans to cut the agreement short, reports Xinhua.

"Nothing has changed. I'm still a Santos player," Morelos said in an interview broadcast on Colombian television. "I have a two-year contract and I intend to see it out. I enjoy playing in the Brazilian league and I'm very happy to be in Brazil."

Morelos, who has 11 Colombia caps, joined Santos in September but has been restricted to just three first-team appearances because of a leg muscle injury.

Santos are among the most successful teams in Brazil's domestic football history with eight Serie A titles. They finished 17th in the top-flight standings this year as they dropped to the Serie B for the first time in their history.

