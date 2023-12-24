EIB Talks Support Offered To Azerbaijan Within Middle Corridor's Dev't (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The European
Investment Bank (EIB) is currently providing technical assistance
to Azerbaijan in a project, supporting the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), an EIB
spokesperson told Trend .
In particular, according to the source, EIB Global, the bank's
branch responsible for operations outside the EU, is currently
providing advisory support for safety improvements at
level-crossings along the Baku - Boyuk Kesik Railway Corridor –
which is an important link in the Middle Corridor.
"This advisory support will assist Azerbaijan Railways in the
analysis, prioritization of interventions, and the scoping of
design studies. The EIB provides this support under the Facility
for Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC) which
offers Eastern partnership countries free advisory support and
technical assistance to improve transport connections," the source
explained.
The spokesperson noted that EIB Global stands ready to consider
financing projects, both in the public and private sector that are
in line with the cooperation priorities between the EU and
Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, the EIB has been collaborating with Azerbaijan since
2014. Operating within the guidelines of the European Neighbourhood
Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP), and other bilateral
agreements within the EU, the bank has invested over 96 million
euros in the country. In partnership with a local bank, the EIB has
granted funding totaling 25 million euros to support over 120
enterprises.
