Air Defense Forces Engage Incoming Aerial Targets Over Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defenses were activated across Khmelnytskyi region during the air raid alert overnight Sunday.

That's according to Serhiy Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Khmelnytskyi district. Air defense forces in action," he wrote

The official urged citizens to shelter as the air raid alert went off.

As reported earlier, Russian invaders on Saturday night launched a Shahed kamikaze drone at Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine