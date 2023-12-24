Air Defense Forces Engage Incoming Aerial Targets Over Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defenses were activated across Khmelnytskyi region during the air raid alert overnight Sunday.
That's according to Serhiy Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Khmelnytskyi district. Air defense forces in action," he wrote Read also:
De-occupied communities of Kharkiv Region purchase drones
for police
The official urged citizens to shelter as the air raid alert went off.
As reported earlier, Russian invaders on Saturday night launched a Shahed kamikaze drone at Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
MENAFN24122023000193011044ID1107652506
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.