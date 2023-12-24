Russians Recreating Nazi Defensive Lines In Zaporizhzhia Region - Melitopol Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invasion forces are trying to recreate the defensive line initially set up by the Nazis during World War 2.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The Kremlin dictator has chosen Hitler's tactics and is trying to build a defense axis along the Stellung line. However, the Nazis failed to hold it at the time, and today the Nazis won't succeed either," he wrote, posting the relevant map, drawn by Brady Afrik, showing enemy fortifications marked in red.

According to Fedorov, Tokmak is surrounded by "rat holes" from all sides. Near Melitopol, the Russians are digging trenches not only from the side of Vasylivka, but also toward Crimea.

"Six months ago, it was several lines of defense, and now it's all solid fortifications," said the mayor of Melitopol.

As reported, on December 21, an explosion rang out at the headquarters of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Tokmak.

Photo: Getty Images