Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Toll Up To Over 353K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to December 24, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated 353,190 Russian invaders, including 800 over the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 5,858 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 10,888 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 8,314 (+28) armored fighting vehicles, 932 (+0) multiple rocket launchers, 611 (+0) air defense systems, 327 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,404 (+20) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 1,614 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, a submarine, 11,022 (+27) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,229 (+6) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses coming from the ground are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force hit five Russian surface-to-air missile systems and 18 manpower and equipment clusters on Saturday.