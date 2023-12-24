Air Defense Forces Intercept 14 Shahed Drones Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Sunday, December 24, Russian invaders launched 15 Shahed one-way attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk region.

That's according to Ukraine's Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

"The Air Force and other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces downed 14 Shaheds over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi regions," the report reads.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force hit five Russian surface-to-air missile systems and 18 manpower and equipment clusters on Saturday.

Also, air defense units destroyed a Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missile and two reconnaissance UAVs. Missile forces struck six clusters, a radar, two artillery units, three ammunition depots, and a control point.