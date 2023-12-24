Air Defense Forces Intercept 14 Shahed Drones Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Sunday, December 24, Russian invaders launched 15 Shahed one-way attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk region.
That's according to Ukraine's Air Force , Ukrinform reports.
"The Air Force and other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces downed 14 Shaheds over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi regions," the report reads. Read also:
As reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force hit five Russian surface-to-air missile systems and 18 manpower and equipment clusters on Saturday.
Also, air defense units destroyed a Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missile and two reconnaissance UAVs. Missile forces struck six clusters, a radar, two artillery units, three ammunition depots, and a control point.
