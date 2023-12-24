First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Birthday Of President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the
occasion of the birthday of President Ilham Aliyev.
The post says:“24.12.2023. Happy birthday, Mr. President! I
wish you good health, a long life full of joy and light, success
and victories! May God give you strength and patience! We are proud
of you and love you very much! May the Almighty God protect you and
the people of Azerbaijan!"
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107652501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.