First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Birthday Of President Ilham Aliyev


12/24/2023 2:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the birthday of President Ilham Aliyev.

The post says:“24.12.2023. Happy birthday, Mr. President! I wish you good health, a long life full of joy and light, success and victories! May God give you strength and patience! We are proud of you and love you very much! May the Almighty God protect you and the people of Azerbaijan!"

