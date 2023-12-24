Azerbaijan Enables Foreign Citizens To Join Group Travel Tours To Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Group travel tours in the Baku-Shusha direction and bus trips
organized through the Yolumuz Qarabaga portal, will be carried out
as before, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and
the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Azernews reports.
The statement noted that for the tourist trips in this
direction, conditions are now being created for the participation
of foreign citizens.
To do this, the foreigners can contact any travel company.
Group trips in the direction of Sugovushan settlement will be
organized by travel companies, which are classified as tour
operators and tour operators-travel agents in the State Tourism
Register gov).
If until now citizens visited the territories liberated from
occupation only through bus flights and group tours organized in
certain directions, then from December 27, 2023 they will also be
able to visit the city of Shusha and the village of Sugovushan in
personal cars. To do this, they need to obtain a travel permit
(starting from December 25) through the Yolumuz Qarabağa portal
(). A trip to Shusha will be possible along
the Victory Road, through the Alkhanly checkpoint in the Fizuli
region, and to the village of Sugovushan - through the Terter and
Goranboy (Tapgaragoyunlu village) districts.
