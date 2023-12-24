Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Climbs To 20,258: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 24 (NNN-WAFA) – The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has so far risen to 20,258 since Oct 7, with 53,688 others being injured, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said in a statement, yesterday.

It added that, at least 201 Palestinians were killed and 368 injured in Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours alone.

Medical and security sources said that, at least 18 people were killed, and several others wounded yesterday, following an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza's al-Bureij refugee camp.

Meanwhile, another Israeli airstrike, targeting the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, the sources added.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.– NNN-WAFA