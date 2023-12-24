Darin Tansey Lists The Most Exclusive Penthouse In South Florida At Faena House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Darin Tansey proudly presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Miami's most exquisite real estate – the Penthouse A at Faena House , located at 3315 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This luxurious penthouse, a masterpiece of design and elegance, is now available for the discerning buyer seeking unparalleled opulence in South Florida.Designed by the renowned Foster + Partners and curated by Amsterdam's Wetzels Brown Partners, this penthouse is more than a residence; it's a work of art . The private elevator opens to a world of luxury, leading into a fine art gallery that sets the tone for the entire property. The 6,400 square feet of interior space is complemented by nearly 4,000 square feet of outdoor living, offering a 270° panoramic view of the ocean, city, and bay.The penthouse features six bedrooms and six and a half baths, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The interior boasts Italian Terrazzo floors, a high-gloss ebony bookcase by Metrica, and Nanz ebony handles, exuding a sense of refined elegance. The Molteni kitchen, equipped with Miele appliances, is a chef's dream, while the oceanfront primary suite offers a sanctuary of luxury.Every bedroom in this magnificent penthouse showcases breathtaking ocean views, while the bathrooms are enhanced with textured walls and high-end Dornbracht and Duravit fixtures. The entire residence is equipped with Crestron Home Automation, elevating daily living to new heights of convenience and luxury.Faena House, known for its art deco opulence , represents the pinnacle of Miami Beach living. Residents enjoy exclusive access to world-class amenities and a lifestyle that is both sophisticated and serene. This penthouse is not just a home; it's a statement of success and a testament to luxury living.This listing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of the most coveted properties in South Florida. Interested buyers are encouraged to act swiftly to seize this extraordinary opportunity.For more information or to schedule a private viewing, you can contact Darin Tansey.

