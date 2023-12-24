‘Captain America’ gets detained at US army base

(MENAFN) In a bizarre and concerning incident, a Florida man identified as Baruch Roche II has been arrested for attempting to enter MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa while armed and declaring himself as "Captain America." According to a criminal complaint published this week, Roche drove to the front gate of the military base in early November, asserting that he was an active member of the United States Southern Command (SOCOM) and had "top secret information."



The complaint outlines Roche's insistence on having a meeting with a "SOCOM general" to share classified information. When denied access to the facility, Roche reportedly became argumentative, threatening to return daily and seek entry. Security personnel at MacDill Air Force Base, in response to the escalating situation, placed Roche in handcuffs.



Upon searching Roche's vehicle, Air Force personnel discovered an AR-15-style rifle and approximately 125 rounds of ammunition in the trunk. Furthermore, a military identification card naming him as a retired Air Force veteran was also found. The complaint highlights Roche's "extreme state of paranoia and psychosis," leading to his involuntary hospitalization.



Roche now faces legal consequences, charged with attempting to bring a firearm onto a federal facility. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to a year in prison. The state has seized Roche's weapon and ammunition in connection with the charges.



This incident comes less than two weeks after Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey was placed on lockdown due to reports of an active shooter, raising concerns about security measures and potential threats to military installations. The article explores the details of Roche's arrest, delving into the implications of individuals attempting unauthorized entry to military bases and the broader context of security challenges faced by the armed forces.





