Vin Diesel Tagged 'Creepy' As 'Cringeworthy' Interview Resurfaces Amid Assault Claims

Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who has faced allegations of sexual assault from his former assistant, his reputation has put been even further into question after a past interview resurfaced.

The 56-year-old actor was accused of assaulting his assistant while filming Fast and the Furious and now, he is under even further scrutiny for acting "creepy" in a 2017 interview with Brazilian YouTube star which was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the interview to promote his film XXX: The Return of Zander Cage, Vin Diesel acted extremely flirty with host, whom he described as "the most gorgeous girl in Brazil."

"God, you're so beautiful, you're so beautiful, man, am I right or wrong?" he said in the clip, addressing the camera crew.

He then added, "How am I supposed to do this interview?"

To which a shy-looking host responded, "Thank You." Despite her visible discomfort, he continued on, stating, "She's so beautiful. Let's get out of here, let's go have lunch. My god, I love her. Look how beautiful she is. God, I love her. Wow."

The YouTuber tried to change the subject, but he persisted with this behaviour.

The interview took a turn for the worse when the actor dropped to his knees and began crawling toward Carol. "She's so f*****g beautiful it's like, you can't even do an interview with her."

"Oh my God, someone save me. When did this turn into a beautiful world? When did this turn into the most gorgeous girl in Brazil? When did this turn into I love you?" he asked as he stood to his feet. The YouTuber was left dumbfounded and kept saying "thank you" in response to has advancements.

A clip of the interview was shared to X. The user who shared the video gave their own commentary, writing, "I gotta say, I've always had a weird feeling about Vin Diesel since I saw this video years back. While disappointing, I can't say that the news surrounding him rn is all that surprising."

Other users expressed their disapproval of Vin Diesel's behaviour.

"Yup. That video turned me right off of him. Disrespectful, unprofessional and predatory," one user wrote.

Another added, "I never liked watching his interviews and I'm not a big fan of most of his work so I had no idea he was this creepy. Like she's not flirting back so leave her alone."

"Literally just trying to do her job by interviewing him and he's making it impossible by being a creep," a third penned.

Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual assault by his former assistant Atsa Jonasson.

Jonasson was hired by the production company One Race to organise the actor's personal affairs and attend parties with him.

The assault allegedly occurred in 2010 during filming of Fast and the Furious. She had reportedly been waiting for him outside of a hotel room for him to finish entertaining women. When the women left, he allegedly grabbed her wrist and pulled her onto the bed where he supposedly groped her and felt her up before she was able to escape.

He has denied the claims.

