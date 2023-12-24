               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Alia Bhatt’S ‘Purrfect’ Christmas Wish Includes Her Pet Cat Edward


12/24/2023 2:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a sneak peek into her Christmas preparations, and extended a "purrfect" wish to her fans, giving a glimpse of her cat Edward.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress shared a series of pictures, wherein we can see a decorated Christmas tree, with Alia posing candidly in front of it.

In one photo she can be seen holding her pet cat Edward. The diva is wearing a white and red floral pant suit.

Alia captioned the photo as:“Meowy Christmas,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as Keya Dhawan in the American spy action thriller 'Heart of Stone'. The flick stars Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan.

She next has 'Jigra' in the pipeline.

