AI-Driven Transformation To Augment 50% Of Asia-Pacific Workforce By 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) will create an organisational cultural shift and new technology frames will augment 50 per cent of Asia-Pacific workforce by mid-2025, slowly reshaping the enterprise toward more technology usage, enhancing performance.

According to an IDC report, as AI and GenAI technologies continue to take the centre-stage in today's digital economy, they not only augment organisations' productivity, automate repetitive tasks but also redefine roles, thus compelling a shift in workforce skills requirements.

This transformation will reshape organisations towards higher technology usage with greater human-machine collaboration, which will generate demand for strategic and value-added roles which are not able to be fulfilled by AI and GenAI. Parallel to these advancements is a substantial surge in technology buyers' investments in AI and GenAI driven enterprise software applications to transform their business operations, said the report.

“At the outset, from 2024 to 2025, Asia's top 2,000 organizations will focus on changing internal perception and receptivity towards human-machine collaboration,” said Estelle Quek, Senior Research Manager, Software Applications and Channels Strategies, IDC Asia/Pacific.

By 2026, they will progress to integrate data and enterprise applications seamlessly, and evolve to run as autonomous organisations by 2028.

GenAI/AI will close 15 per cent of enterprise talent shortage gaps by 2025, but the practice and usage of GenAI/AI will create a surplus of talent across all lines of business by 2027, the report mentioned.

By early 2025, 60 per cent Asia-Pacific organisations still on legacy systems will need to modernise their applications immediately to survive and adapt to the digital world already surpassing them.

