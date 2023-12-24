UN Council Votes For Urgent Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, the UN Security Council passed a crucial resolution to speed up humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians.



This move aims to provide immediate, safe, and unhindered aid directly to the Palestinian people.



Initially, the resolution called for an urgent end to the fighting between Israe and Hamas. However, it now focuses solely on humanitarian efforts.



The resolution, known as 2720, demands that conflicting parties allow fast and safe aid delivery.



It also urges quick actions to ensure broader, unhindered humanitarian access. Additionally, it seeks to create conditions for lasting peace.



The Secretary-General must appoint a high-level coordinator. This person will oversee and ensure the humanitarian nature of aid to Gaza.



The resolution also demands the immediate release of all hostages. It emphasizes the need for medical access for all captives.



Furthermore, it states that Gaza's fuel supply should meet essential humanitarian needs.







The resolution reconfirms a commitment to a two-state solution where Israel and Palestine coexist peacefully.



It highlights the need to unify Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority. This aim aligns with international law and previous UN resolutions.



The United Arab Emirates introduced the resolution. Thirteen of the fifteen council members supported it, while the United States and Russia abstained.



The voting followed a U.S. veto on a Russian proposal for an immediate ceasefire.



In essence, this resolution marks a significant step towards addressing Gaza's urgent needs.



It also reflects the international community's broader goal of peace and stability in the region.



The resolution's success depends on all parties' cooperation and commitment to these humanitarian and peace-building efforts.

