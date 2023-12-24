Reports of lethal shooting at Prague university

(MENAFN) In a harrowing incident in the heart of Prague, a gunman opened fire at a university campus, resulting in multiple casualties and dozens of injuries, according to reports from Czech police on Thursday. The shooting unfolded at the philosophy department of Charles University, a prestigious institution located in the bustling Jan Palach square near the historic Charles Bridge.



Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, with police rushing to Jan Palach square amid the unfolding chaos. In a social media post, the Czech police confirmed the tragic outcome, revealing that several people lost their lives, and numerous others sustained injuries. The shooter, described by the police as being "eliminated" by officers, prompted a swift evacuation of the university building where the incident occurred.



The shooting sent shockwaves through the city, with video footage capturing panicked crowds fleeing across the Charles Bridge—a popular tourist spot usually teeming with visitors. Unverified photos circulated by local media depicted a man wielding a long rifle on the roof of the university building, illustrating the intensity of the situation.



Details surrounding the motive of the assailant and the specifics of the incident are still emerging. The tragedy has left the community in mourning and raised questions about the security measures in place at educational institutions. This article delves into the unfolding events, providing a comprehensive overview of the incident, its impact on the university community and the city at large, and the broader implications for discussions around campus safety and gun violence in the region.



