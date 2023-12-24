Media reports German labor quarrel set to intensify

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Union of German Train Drivers (GDL) has signaled its intention to escalate industrial action against the national rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) after January 8, extending the strike for a duration of three to five days. The decision follows a resounding vote within the union to intensify the strike indefinitely, with GDL leader Claus Weselsky confirming the current plan for a temporary walkout but not ruling out the possibility of an unlimited action, pending careful consideration of its impact on customers and the economy.



Weselsky, in an announcement to the Rheinische Post, emphasized that the union is cognizant of its responsibilities, indicating a willingness to pursue prolonged protest measures to achieve its objectives. The key demands from GDL to DB management include a reduction of weekly working hours by three, a request met with skepticism by the company due to a shortage of trained staff. Additionally, the union is seeking an EUR555 monthly pay increase and a one-off payment of EUR3,000 to counteract inflation.



DB has deemed these demands impractical and has put forward its proposal, which includes an 11 percent pay increase and an inflation compensation bonus of EUR2,850 over 32 months. However, two rounds of negotiations have already broken down, intensifying the standoff between the union and the rail company.



Adding fuel to the fire, tensions have heightened with the revelation that DB's upper management is slated to receive almost EUR5 million in bonuses for the year. Local media outlet SZ reported that these bonuses are tied to achieving self-imposed goals, with nine board members set to receive approximately EUR1.6 million as an incentive for surpassing targets related to "Women in Leadership and Employee Satisfaction" in 2022.



As the labor dispute deepens, the article explores the ramifications of the extended strike on commuters, the economy, and the broader implications for labor relations in Germany. It delves into the underlying issues fueling the conflict, the divergent perspectives of the union and DB management, and the potential for further escalations in the absence of successful negotiations.





