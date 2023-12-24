3 Tips For A Merry And Wholesome Kids’ Menu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANSlife) Home is where healthy habits begin, and what better time to start than in childhood! This holiday season, as we eagerly approach Christmas and New Year celebrations, a flurry of parties, especially for children, is just around the corner. This presents a chance to introduce nutritious snacks and in still better eating habits in the young ones.

If you're gearing up to host a children's party, here are three simple and delightful ways to whip up some healthy, wholesome and yummy treats:

Celebrate the Sweetness of the Season without the Sweets or Embrace a Healthier Holiday Celebration

While sugary delights have long been a festive staple, healthy alternatives and natural sweeteners can be explored for this year's party. If you're baking up some traditional Christmas cookies, consider reducing the sugar content by 1/3rdto half the amount. Experiment with natural sweeteners like honey or date paste for added nutritional value. Get creative with substitutes like cinnamon and applesauce in muffins and cakes – nutritious, delicious and sure to bring joy to the little ones.

The kids' Christmas parties can be made a nutritious experience without compromising on taste. Turn down refined sugar with adorable strawberry Santa hats, cute watermelon Christmas trees, or fashionable banana snowmen. These treats not only add a playful touch to your festivities but also introduce kids to the joy of less sugary delights.

Preserve cherished traditions with small, tasty changes to inculcate healthier eating habits. Opt for organic, homemade confectionaries, ketchup and jams for a flavourful upgrade. Swap out sugary colas for fresh, 100% fruit juices – just as enjoyable, with a healthier twist.

Cooking Up Fun Bites, Minus the Deep Frying or Cooking Healthier Snacks for Kids' Parties

As you plan delightful snacks for the kids' party, consider making thoughtful menu choices by focusing on the type and quantity of oil you use and opting for good fats. Incorporate monounsaturated fats (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fats (PUFA) from fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, as well as fatty fish, nuts, and seeds. A range of delicious, creative and playful snacks can be crafted using ingredients from these categories.

Imagine star-shaped eggs! Or air-fried fish fingers and sweet potato fries paired with colourful and nutritious dips like hummus, guacamole or tomato salsa. You can also create mini pizzas, topped with a variety of veggies and meats.

When it comes to cooking oils, consider the healthier options. Opt for blended oils, offering a higher smoke point and a balanced mix of MUFA and PUFA. Laden with antioxidants, these oils outshine their single-seed counterparts in delivering health benefits. These healthier alternatives are excellent choices to prepare your snacks for your kids' party.

Delicious Delights with the Goodness of Whole Grains

Enhance snacks made with whole grains – rich in fibre, iron, nutrients, minerals and antioxidants. Perfect for kids' parties, they are a great way to introduce them to delightful flavours and textures of whole grains, setting the stage for a healthier lifestyle.

Swap out refined grains in party favourites like pizzas, sandwiches and pasta with whole grains. Kids may not even notice the switch but will happily devour their most-loved foods like pizza with a whole grain crust or a burger on a whole wheat bun. Experiment with healthier alternatives such as rolled oats or crushed, unsweetened wholegrain cereal as breading for baked chicken or fish cutlets. Let the kid's parties be a celebration of both joy and health.

In conclusion, whether you choose to replace sugary treats with healthier alternatives or opt for low-oil delights remember – you don't have to compromise on joy and fun. Make this festive season a delightful blend of merriment and health for your kids, ensuring every bite is a celebration that guides them towards a healthier lifestyle for a better future.

(Sheryl Salis, Dietitian and Founder, Nurture Health Solutions, Saffola Nutrition Partner)

