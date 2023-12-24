Christmas And New Year Special Recipes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANSlife) With Christmas and New Year eve being just around the corner. Here are some special recipes curated for the festive season.

Chicken Sausages Skewers by Chef Rakhee Vaswani

Ingredients:

8-10 Godrej Yummiez Chicken SausagesWooden skewers1/2 cup all-purpose flour (AP flour)1 teaspoon paprika1 egg1 tablespoon sugar1/2 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking powderWater/milk (enough to make a thin batter)Vegetable oil for deep fryingKetchup and mustard (optional, for serving)

Instructions:

Thaw the Godrej Yummiez Chicken Sausages if frozen and pat dry the sausages onto wooden skewers a bowl, whisk together the flour, paprika, egg, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Gradually add water or milk until you have a thin batter vegetable oil in a deep fryer or pot over medium-high heat the skewered sausages in the batter, coating them evenly fry the sausages for 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through on paper towels hot with a drizzle of ketchup and mustard, if desired.

Crispy potato Starz by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Ingredients:

Godrej Potato Starz 1 packetOil for deep fryChilli flakes for seasoningMix herbs for seasoningChesses sauce 1⁄2 cupGodrej Potato Starz 1 packet

Instructions:

Heat oil in a kadai fry the Godrej potato Starz until becomes golden the fried golden potato starz on tissue pepper and let it absorb can serve in three different ways serve Godrej Crispy Potato Starz as it is deep in cheese sauce and serve add more flavor with chilli flakes and mix herbs followed by cheese sauce on Godrej Crispy Potato Starz.

Cheesy Smashed Potato Bites by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Ingredients:

Godrej Yummiez Potato Cheese BitesSalted butterGarlic – mincedRed chilli flakesCorianderGrated cheese – optionalLemonSalt and pepper

Instructions:

Deep fry Godrej Yummiez Potato Cheese Bites till golden. Drain excess oil using paper towelsUsing the bottom of a glass or the flat of a knife, gentle smash the crisp fried individual Yummiez Potato Cheese BitesIn a pan, take butter with minced garlic, chilli flakes and lemon juice and cook till well-combinedUsing a brush, brush the compound butter mix on the crisp potato bitesServe with a sprinkle of chopped coriander

Pita Pocket Chicken Cheese Nuggets by Chef Ajay Chopra

Ingredients:

Yummiez Chicken Cheese NuggetsPita BreadBeetrootCarrotOnionGreen ChilliesGarlic clovesNeutral cooking oilLemon JuiceSaltHarissa sauce – optional but highly recommended

Instructions:

For the Toum:

To prepare the toum, take 1 cup of whole garlic cloves in a blender 2 tsp saltAdd 3 cups of neutral oil and 1⁄2 cup lemon juiceBlend till creamy and emulsifiedStore in a cool place till ready for use

For pickled veggies:

Cut batons of beetroot and carrotMix white vinegar and sugar & salt to tasteBoil the veggies and whole green chillies in the vinegar mixture till softSet aside to cool

For the Pita Pocket:

Fry Godrej Yummiez Chicken Cheese Nuggets till crispOn a dry pan, lightly toast pita bread and make carefully open it up to reveal a pocketAdd a dollop of garlic toum sauceAdd the pickled veggiesAdd the crisp Chicken Cheese nuggetsTop with more garlic toum and any hot sauce of your choice. We recommend harissa for authentic flavor hot

