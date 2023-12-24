Ukrainians fail to fit-in in Germany

(MENAFN) In a recently disclosed draft report from Germany's Federal Audit Office, concerning the efficacy of taxpayer-funded integration courses for refugees, Der Spiegel reveals alarming statistics about the struggles faced by Ukrainian refugees in Germany. The report indicates that a significant majority of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in government-sponsored 'integration courses' have failed to successfully complete them, shedding light on potential challenges in the integration process.



Since the escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in February 2022, over a million Ukrainians have sought asylum in Germany. Among them, nearly 450,000 were admitted to the 'Integrationskurs' program, designed to facilitate their assimilation into German society and the labor force. According to auditors citing data from the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), 198,000 Ukrainian refugees initiated these courses, but only 135,000 had sufficient time to complete them, and not all were successful.



The report discloses that by September, only 61,266 participants had passed the program, achieving a B1 level in language fluency and successfully navigating a 'Life in Germany' test – the two key components of Integrationskurs. The significant number of participants who did not meet the requirements raises concerns about language proficiency and familiarity with German societal norms.



Among the 56,750 individuals who failed the exams, a majority lacked sufficient language skills, indicating a potential barrier to successful integration. Additionally, 16,546 Ukrainians dropped out of the program without taking the final tests, further complicating the efforts to gauge successful integration.



Der Spiegel describes these results as "sobering," particularly when considering the substantial cost of the program. Launched in 2005, the integration courses currently boast an annual budget of approximately EUR1 billion (USD1.09 billion). The article delves into the implications of these findings, exploring potential reasons for the low success rates and the broader challenges faced by Ukrainian refugees in fully integrating into German society. The discourse surrounding the effectiveness of integration programs and the need for targeted support emerges as a central theme in understanding and addressing these issues.



