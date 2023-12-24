Borrel claims Ukraine war could destroy EU

(MENAFN) In a recent summit organized by Le Grand Continent journal, the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, underscored the potentially dire repercussions facing the European Union if it fails to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and resolve the Israel-Hamas crisis. Borrell labeled the Moscow-Kiev hostilities as "the most important existential threat" and stressed the urgent need for action.



Borrell described Russia as an "imperialist" and "colonial power" in search of its identity, warning that the actions against Ukraine pose not only a significant threat to the country but also to the entire European continent. He emphasized the need for a rapid change in course, mobilization of all capacities, and preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from winning the war in Ukraine.



The European Union's top diplomat acknowledged that some member states may not perceive Russia as a "strategic threat," but he refrained from speculating on potential divisions within the bloc over the Ukraine conflict. Borrell urged European policymakers to focus on taking action to prevent undesirable outcomes rather than speculating on the potential victory of one side.



Highlighting global disparities in views on the Moscow-Kiev hostilities, Borrell pointed out that while many countries condemn the invasion of a neighbor, their primary concern is ending the war swiftly due to the unbearable consequences. He explained that, despite expressing disapproval of invading a neighbor, these countries emphasize the urgency of ending the conflict to mitigate its devastating consequences.



The European Union's ability to navigate and effectively address the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas crisis was framed by Borrell as crucial to the overall success and stability of the European project. The article sheds light on the diplomatic challenges faced by the European Union and the necessity for a unified approach to prevent potential damage to the bloc's overarching goals.



