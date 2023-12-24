Avinesh Rekhi Plans To Organise Secret Santa Activity For His Co-Stars This Christmas

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who is seen as the lead in 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' has opened up on his Christmas plans this year, and shared how he is planning to organise a secret Santa activity on the sets of the show.

The 'Choti Sarrdaarni' fame actor shared that he adores Christmas.

Talking about the celebration, Avinesh said:“There's just something about the decorations, Santa Claus, yummy treats, delicious fruitcakes, and the overall festive vibes that make the occasion so special. Every year, my family and I follow a tradition of spending time together, watching Christmas movies with the kids almost every weekend. And also decorate the Christmas tree with them.”

The actor said that he meets his friends and participates in Secret Santa by buying gifts for each other.

“It's a fun tradition that brings a lot of joy,” he said.

Avinesh added:“Since I'll be shooting for Ikk Kudi Punjab Di this year, I plan to organise a Secret Santa activity on set and get all my co-stars to participate. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and hope this festival brings lots of love, joy, and happiness to your life.”

'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' is a high-octane drama that has begun to captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and well-written characters.

Based in Punjab, the show is a gripping narrative of strength and resilience, and follows the journey of Heer Grewal (Tanisha), a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt landlord family. Her biggest priority is the well-being of her family.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into Atwal family. It will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Ranjha (Avinesh) will help Heer fight against all the odds in her life.

Produced by Dome Entertainment, it airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

sp/kvd