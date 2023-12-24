Zelensky Thanks Partners For Latest Aid Packages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine thanked the nation's partners for the aid packages provided this week and the latest sanctions imposed on Russia.

The leader spoke in an address to the nation Saturday night, Ukrinform reports.

"It is essential, as always, to express gratitude at the end of the week. There are new support packages. Germany: Gepard SPAAG, anti-aircraft guns, and 155mm rounds – and other necessary weapons. Thank you! The Netherlands: a package of over EUR 100 million that will help our resilience. Thank you! Finland: already the 21st aid package – specifically defense – also over EUR 100 million. I'm grateful!" stressed the president.

Zelensky added that this week, the potential of U.S. sanctions was increased. "Decisions have been made regarding financial institutions that help Russia bypass sanctions and cooperate with the military-industrial complex of terrorists. There are also new sanctions against those who assist Russia in exporting oil in violation of price caps. Putting pressure on such Russian ties with collaborators is especially crucial. I am thankful for this," he emphasized.

The president emphasized Ukraine's expectations as regards the approval by the U.S. Congress of the supplemental assistance package for next year, and expressed gratitude to lawmakers from both parties for understanding that the relevant decisions“need to be made”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. Senate will continue negotiations on migration reform starting early January. Republicans are demanding that an agreement be reached on the issue before bringing the Ukraine aid issue to a vote.