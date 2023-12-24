(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA)

1953 -- The educational council accepted enrolment without fees of 15 Algerian students in the Kuwaiti high schools.

1960 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree setting design and volume of new Kuwaiti coins and banknotes.

1964 -- The Kuwaiti Gymnastics Federation has been proclaimed.

1999 -- Al-Salmiya Club won Tournament of the Late Mohammad Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi beating Kazma 1-0.

2010 -- The Kuwaiti tennis player Mohammad Al-Gharib won the Gulf championship for the eighth time.

2011 -- Kuwait Environment Protection Society recorded one million activity. The international Earth Day Organization said on its website that Kuwait made the record in 2011 with involvement of 50 public and private entities.

2011 -- Kuwait donated USD one million to the American Near East Refugee Aid organization (ANERA) to provide food for children in Gaza strip.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) loaned Mozambique KD three million for a power project.

2014 -- KFAED loaned Senegal USD 25 million for co-funding a road venture.

2017 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inked a deal with Shell to province Kuwait with liquefied natural gas for 15 years.

2019 -- The new government chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah takes the oath in the parliament.

2019 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed an accord subsidiary of the neutral zone and the submerged region and a memo to resume oil production.

2020 -- Kuwait began an immunization campaign against the coronavirus.