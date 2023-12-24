Foggy, Cold Weather Persists With Rain In Northern, Central Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- The Kingdom continues to experience the lingering effects of a cold and humid air mass, resulting in foggy and cold conditions across most regions.The sky will be partly cloudy to cloudy, accompanied by intermittent rainfall in the northern and central areas, as well as limited portions of the eastern regions.Rainfall may be heavy during the morning hours in the north and center regions, gradually tapering off in the afternoon. Moderate westerly winds are expected, occasionally becoming active in the eastern parts of the Kingdom.The Jordan Meteorological Department issued a warning regarding slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall. Additionally, low horizontal visibility and occasional fog over the mountain highlands, desert, and plain areas pose potential hazards.According to the meteorological report, temperatures will rise slightly on Monday, maintaining relatively cold conditions in most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy pleasant weather, accompanied by some low-level cloud cover. Moderate southeasterly winds are anticipated during this period.On Tuesday, temperatures will experience another minor increase, resulting in sunny and relatively cold weather across most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will observe moderate temperatures. Southeasterly winds will prevail, being moderate in strength and occasionally active.Wednesday's weather will bring pleasant heat to most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate temperatures.Clouds will appear at various altitudes, and there is a possibility of scattered rain showers in parts of the eastern and southeastern regions of the Kingdom. The winds will be moderate southeasterly, intermittently active, and likely to stir up dust, particularly in the Badia regions.Today's peak temperatures will be between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 23C and lows of 13C.