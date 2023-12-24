Rihanna Is Musically 'Feeling Open' In The 'Era Of Discovery'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Singer Rihanna is a bit unsure what her future will look like but she's still excited "for what is to come."

"I'm in an era of discovery. And maybe it's rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting. And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I'm in the centre of all of that," Rihanna told Complex.

"So I'm not on a landing yet, but I'm excited for what is to come because I have the feeling of what it is. But I can't put it into words, and I know the journey is going to be exciting of getting there. And that's not just with fashion or my daily routine ... with music, all of it! I'm really excited to explore things right now."

Rihanna hasn't actually released an album since 'Anti' in 2016.

The singer shared that she's "open to exploring" as she works on new music.

The 'Work' hitmaker shared: "Musically I'm feeling open,” reports aceshowbiz.

"I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music I've put out. I just want to play. I want to have fun with the music."

Rihanna performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, and she previously revealed that she "totally forgot about Valentine's Day" ahead of her performance.

The singer, who has been with A$AP Rocky since 2020, told CBS: "I've been so focused on the Super Bowl, I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day. I am just like Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl. It's a lot of preparation, a lot of moving parts."

--IANS

dc/kvd