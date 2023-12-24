               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
One Lane Closed: I-89 S, Hartford, At MM5


12/24/2023 12:16:09 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

ONE LANE OF I-89 SOUTHBOUND is CLOSED in the area of MM 5 in Hartford due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, POSSIBLY FOR SEVERAL HOURS. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Lisa Applegate Heider
Emergency Communications Dispatch I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 FAX

