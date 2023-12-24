Netanyahu, Biden Discuss Situation In Gaza Strip On Phone

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. On Saturday, US
President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement,
Trend reports.
According to the information, during the conversation Netanyahu
expressed gratitude for the US position in the UN Security
Council.
Biden reportedly expressed concern about the increasing number
of Palestinian casualties and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza
Strip. It is noted that Biden emphasized the critical need to
protect civilians, including those providing humanitarian
assistance, and the importance of ensuring the safe movement of
civilians from areas of active hostilities.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
