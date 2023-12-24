Polish Carriers Not To Suspend Ukraine Border Blockade For Christmas Holidays

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish carriers blocking three checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border will not suspend the blockade for the upcoming holidays.

The organizer of the carriers' strike in Dorohusk, Edita Ozygala, announced this after a meeting with the Minister of Infrastructure, Darius Klimczak, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the activist, protesters will continue the blockade through the holidays and have already drawn up the appropriate shift schedule.

"Until we reach a real consensus, we will remain here," Ozygala said.

In turn, Minister Klimczak noted that the trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU needs to be reviewed in order to resolve the problem at the border.

Over 4,000 vehicles queued up at-Ukraine border

"From our side, there is a firm conclusion that we must correct and change the current trade agreement between the EU and Ukraine. The Ukrainian side finally agreed to negotiations on the issue. Before this, there was no such agreement," Klimczak noted.

The Polish minister said he heard of readiness to create a working group with Ukraine that would analyze the agreement. Therefore, he wants this working group to launch its work as soon as possible.

Klimczak emphasized that the provisions of the deal between Ukraine and the EU are very broad, which led to Polish carriers being pushed out of the market and losing clients.

"This needs detailed consideration," the minister emphasized.

As reported, on November 6, Polish cargo carriers started blocking Ukrainian trucks from crossing the border at the three largest checkpoints: "Korczowa – Krakivets", "Grebenne - Rava-Ruska", and "Dorohusk - Yahodyn".

Among the main demands is reinstating permits for Ukrainian carriers, canceled by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

As it became known, from Sunday, December 24, Polish farmers are suspending the trucks blockade for trucks near the Medyka-Shehini checkpoint until January 2-3.