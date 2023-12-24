De-Occupied Communities Of Kharkiv Region Purchase Drones For Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four territorial communities in Kharkiv region purchased and handed over a batch of FPV drones to the police in order to increase the efficiency of law enforcement in the de-occupied territories.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Police Communications Department on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Four Mavics were handed over to police operating in the de-occupied territories of the Lyptsi, Vilkhivka, Rohan, and Tsyrkuny territorial communities... UAVs were purchased by the territorial communities at the initiative of the main inspection department of the National Police Department in Kharkiv region in order for them to more effectively perform policing functions in the de-occupied territories," the report reads.

Ukraine downs four Russianover Dnipropetrovsk region

The police clarified that the drones would be used for search operations, surveying mined areas, and documenting war crimes and other offenses.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 53 military units of Ukraine's Defense Forces received 10,000 FPV drones, bought for money jointly raised by United24, Come Back Alive, and monobank.