Nigerian Central Bank Lifts Ban On Crypto Trading

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nigeria's central bank has lifted a ban on transacting in
cryptocurrencies while saying global trends had shown a need to
regulate such activities, the bank said in its latest circular, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Feb. 2021 barred banks and
financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions
in crypto assets, citing money laundering and terrorism financing
risks.
Subsequently Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
in May last year published regulations for digital assets that
signalled Africa's most populous country was trying to find a
middle ground between an outright ban on crypto assets and their
unregulated use.
In a circular dated Dec. 22, the CBN said current trends
globally have shown there is a need to regulate the activities of
virtual asset service providers (VASPs), which include
cryptocurrencies and crypto assets.
The latest guidelines spell out how banks and financial
institutions (FI) should open accounts, provide designated
settlement accounts and settlement services and act as channels for
forex inflows and trade for firms transacting in crypto assets.
VASPs would need to be licensed by the Nigerian SEC to engage in
the crypto business.
"From the commencement of these Regulations, Fl shall not open
or permit the operation of any account by any person or entity to
conduct the business of virtual/digital assets unless that account
is designated for that purpose and opened in line with the
requirement of these Guidelines," the CBN said
But banks were still barred from trading, holding or transacting
cryptocurrencies, the CBN said.
Nigeria's young, tech-savvy population has eagerly adopted
cryptocurrencies, for example using peer-to-peer trading offered by
crypto exchanges to avoid the financial sector.
New York-based blockchain research firm Chainalysis said in a
September report that the volume of crypto transactions in Nigeria
grew 9% year-over-year to $56.7 billion between July 2022 and June
2023.
